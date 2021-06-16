Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

