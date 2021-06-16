Indorse Token (IND) Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 50.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $356,139.73 and $49.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00772530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00083654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.18 or 0.07761378 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

