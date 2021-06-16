Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 207609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 747.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

