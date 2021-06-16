Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.22. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 390,612 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -18.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

