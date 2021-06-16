Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $119,098 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

