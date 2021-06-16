Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $119,098 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
