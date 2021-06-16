Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.25. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,406,389 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inpixon by 83.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 1,055.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 512,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

