Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires 85,142 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 85,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$232,437.66 ($166,026.90).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Mackay bought 319,551 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$875,569.74 ($625,406.96).

On Friday, May 21st, Christopher Mackay purchased 317,998 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$864,954.56 ($617,824.69).

On Friday, May 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 952,480 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$2,574,553.44 ($1,838,966.74).

On Friday, May 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 195,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$535,670.00 ($382,621.43).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 107,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay purchased 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

