Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires 85,142 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 85,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$232,437.66 ($166,026.90).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Mackay bought 319,551 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$875,569.74 ($625,406.96).
- On Friday, May 21st, Christopher Mackay purchased 317,998 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$864,954.56 ($617,824.69).
- On Friday, May 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 952,480 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$2,574,553.44 ($1,838,966.74).
- On Friday, May 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 195,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$535,670.00 ($382,621.43).
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 107,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).
- On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay purchased 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).
About MFF Capital Investments
