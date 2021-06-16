Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jay J. White purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$48,888.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,888.36.

Jay J. White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jay J. White purchased 537 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.93 per share, with a total value of C$33,258.77.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 653,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,702. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.15.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.78.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

