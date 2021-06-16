Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Sells 1,143 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DK opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

