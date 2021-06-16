Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12.

On Thursday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 1,334,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.