Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Sells 3,134 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $98,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,423,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $72,787.55.

MDLA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 1,148,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

