Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 40,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,321. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

