Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 757.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

