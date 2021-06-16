Insider Selling: Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) insider Monica Saini sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87), for a total value of A$121,500.00 ($86,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About Volpara Health Technologies

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device and practice management software industry. The company offers Volpara Analytics software, a cloud-based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; Volpara Live, which provides radiographers instant patient-based image quality feedback for every mammography exam; Volpara Lung, a patient management software that streamlines lung screening workflow, compliance, and reimbursement; and Volpara Patient Hub, a customizable mammography reporting and patient communications software.

