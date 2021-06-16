Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $273,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $119,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91.

On Friday, May 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 390 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $11,735.10.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $254,982.28.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.43. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.