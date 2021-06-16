Interactive Brokers Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,375 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,157% compared to the average volume of 189 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,288,311 shares in the company, valued at $471,991,020.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $45,947,600 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

