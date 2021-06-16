Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $58,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $114.77. 15,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

