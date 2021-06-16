Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.11 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.49.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

