Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases Shares of 3,063 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

