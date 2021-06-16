Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Reduces Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,713 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 1,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,975. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

