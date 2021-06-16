iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $355.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.04 million and the highest is $372.24 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,830. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

