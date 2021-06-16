iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,087,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.48. 13,528,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

