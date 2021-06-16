iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.09. 90,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,936. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.