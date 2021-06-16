iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. 172,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,679,039. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

