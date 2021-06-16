iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,637,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,161. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

