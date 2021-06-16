iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

