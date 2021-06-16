iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

