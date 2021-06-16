iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 13th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,975,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.62. 669,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

