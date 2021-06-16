iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,112,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

