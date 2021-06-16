Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ISUZY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,711. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

