Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ITMR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

