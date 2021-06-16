ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

ITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM opened at GBX 367.80 ($4.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.57.

In related news, insider Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.