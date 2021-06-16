Jefferies Financial Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

