Jetcoin (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $762,132.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $615,253.62 and approximately $762,132.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.33 or 0.00761584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.33 or 0.07755558 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

