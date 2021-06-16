Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.42 on July 26th

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.4209 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of JEXYY opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Jiangsu Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Jiangsu Expressway
