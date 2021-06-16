Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (JEXYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.42 on July 26th

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.4209 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of JEXYY opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Jiangsu Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.