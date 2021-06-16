Jo-Ann Lempert Sells 1,000 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Jo-Ann Lempert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$10,040.00.

Shares of INO.UN opened at C$10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$326.92 million and a PE ratio of -31.24. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.09 and a one year high of C$10.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

