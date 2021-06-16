John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KOSS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 654,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 460.40 and a beta of -2.61. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth about $691,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

