Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

Josemaria Resources Company Profile

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.