Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66.
Josemaria Resources Company Profile
