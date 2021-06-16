JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

Shares of YY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 826,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,823. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

