JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,973,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $138,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

