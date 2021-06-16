JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.92.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$19.59 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.