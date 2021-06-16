JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 79,174 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Omnicom Group worth $120,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

