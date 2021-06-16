JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

CS opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

