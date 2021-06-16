JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.39.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

