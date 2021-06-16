JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,831,762 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,831,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Mplx worth $130,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

