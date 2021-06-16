JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:JEMI traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149.11 ($1.95). 269,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,577. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.88. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).
About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust
