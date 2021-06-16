JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JEMI traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149.11 ($1.95). 269,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,577. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.88. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

