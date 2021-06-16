Justin T. Binns Sells 1,744 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $184.34 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.88.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after purchasing an additional 196,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.