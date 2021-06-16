Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

