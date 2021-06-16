Karen M. Anderson Sells 21,067 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,099,697.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,326. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

