Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-475 million.

KPLT stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

